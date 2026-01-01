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<b>Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Start, OnStar</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.<br><br> <br>This 2018 GMC Terrain is for sale today.<br> <br>The redesigned 2018 GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The new interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers 29.6 cubic feet of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what youd expect from the Professional Grade SUV!<br> <br>This SUV has 140,859 km. Its Ebony Twilight Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UHR4boR7Lbdj2FCFDk1J6jNlgD+VNrPx target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Terrains trim level is SLT. The SLT trim piles on the luxurious features without breaking the bank. It comes with an 8-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, in-vehicle apps, and advanced voice recognition, OnStar, leather seats which are heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br> <br/><br>**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.<br><b>**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**</b><br><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2018 GMC Terrain

140,859 KM

Details Description

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2018 GMC Terrain

SLT

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14372764

2018 GMC Terrain

SLT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

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Used
140,859KM
VIN 3GKALVEX1JL217354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Start, OnStar


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.


This 2018 GMC Terrain is for sale today.

The redesigned 2018 GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The new interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers 29.6 cubic feet of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV!

This SUV has 140,859 km. It's Ebony Twilight Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Terrain's trim level is SLT. The SLT trim piles on the luxurious features without breaking the bank. It comes with an 8-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, in-vehicle apps, and advanced voice recognition, OnStar, leather seats which are heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/


**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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2018 GMC Terrain