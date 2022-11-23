Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

97,806 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

Leather Navigation Back Up Camera Sunroof A/C

2018 Toyota Corolla

Leather Navigation Back Up Camera Sunroof A/C

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,806KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9408136
  Stock #: 15992
  VIN: 2T1BURHE4JC069167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15992
  • Mileage 97,806 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

