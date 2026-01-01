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2019 Buick Regal
Sportback Preferred II
2019 Buick Regal
Sportback Preferred II
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
81,158KM
VIN W04GM6SX4K1041609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,158 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4G WiFi Hands Free Keyless Entry
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2019 Buick Regal Sportback is for sale today.
With its athletic elegance and new discretely integrated sportback opening, this 2019 Buick Regal takes the driving experience for a whole new spin. On top of a refined design and a comfortable interior, a new powertrain gives this sedan enthusiastic performance. This Regal is also a fantastic value. For a sporty sedan with a responsive and pleasant driving experience, this Buick Regal is a top choice.
This sedan has 81,158 km. It's White Frost Tricoat in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Regal Sportback's trim level is Preferred II. This Preferred II has all the basic necessities with features like a power driver seat, remote start, Driver Information Centre colour display, 4G WiFi, Buick Connected and OnStar capability, hands free keyless open, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, interior ambient lighting, rear seat charge only USB ports, dual zone automatic climate control, folding rear seat, rearview camera, auto dimming rearview mirror, and Teen Driver technology for comfort and convenience and an infotainment system with 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Siri EyesFree and voice recognition, SiriusXM, Bluetooth control and streaming, and USB and aux jacks. Exterior style and capability comes from stop/start efficiency feature for motor, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, auto on/off headlamps, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2019 Buick Regal Sportback is for sale today.
With its athletic elegance and new discretely integrated sportback opening, this 2019 Buick Regal takes the driving experience for a whole new spin. On top of a refined design and a comfortable interior, a new powertrain gives this sedan enthusiastic performance. This Regal is also a fantastic value. For a sporty sedan with a responsive and pleasant driving experience, this Buick Regal is a top choice.
This sedan has 81,158 km. It's White Frost Tricoat in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Regal Sportback's trim level is Preferred II. This Preferred II has all the basic necessities with features like a power driver seat, remote start, Driver Information Centre colour display, 4G WiFi, Buick Connected and OnStar capability, hands free keyless open, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, interior ambient lighting, rear seat charge only USB ports, dual zone automatic climate control, folding rear seat, rearview camera, auto dimming rearview mirror, and Teen Driver technology for comfort and convenience and an infotainment system with 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Siri EyesFree and voice recognition, SiriusXM, Bluetooth control and streaming, and USB and aux jacks. Exterior style and capability comes from stop/start efficiency feature for motor, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, auto on/off headlamps, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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$18,998
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Buick Regal