<div><b>*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT US ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*</b><br></div><div><br></div><div> 2019 Cadillac CT6-V Blackwing </div><div>1 of 50 in Canada </div><div>47,000KMs </div><div><br></div><div>Soon to be collectors car! An absolute rare beast. Loaded with options and performance. </div><div><br></div><div>Hand-built 4.2L twin-turbo Blackwing V8 (550 hp / 640 lb-ft) </div><div>10-speed automatic, AWD, Magnetic Ride Control, rear steering</div><div>Brembo performance brakes, limited-slip differential Heated/ventilated leather seats, heated rear seats & steering wheel </div><div>Ultraview panoramic sunroof & power rear sunshade Bose Panaray 34-speaker premium audio </div><div>Cadillac CUE with nav, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charging </div><div>Head-up display & Surround Vision with recorder Night Vision, adaptive cruise, lane keep assist, reverse automatic braking </div><div>Rear Entertainment with individual screens </div><div><br></div><div>Not a single scratch on the car, flawless condition. Recent new tires, and just ceramic coated. </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Currently plated, insured, and enjoyed. Garage kept, no test pilots.</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> $74,499 + HST/Licensing</span><br></div><div><br></div><div>For Sale by OMVIC Licensed Dealer - Buy with Confidence!</div><div><br></div><div><b>*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT US ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*</b><br></div><div><br></div>

2019 Cadillac CT6

47,000 KM

$74,499

+ taxes & licensing
Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,000KM
VIN 1G6KW5RJ9KU142281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3005
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
All Wheel Steering
Automatic Parking

289-407-3002

