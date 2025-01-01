$74,499+ taxes & licensing
2019 Cadillac CT6
V Blackwing
Location
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
289-407-3002
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$74,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,000KM
VIN 1G6KW5RJ9KU142281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3005
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT US ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*
2019 Cadillac CT6-V Blackwing 1 of 50 in Canada 47,000KMs
Soon to be collectors car! An absolute rare beast. Loaded with options and performance.
Hand-built 4.2L twin-turbo Blackwing V8 (550 hp / 640 lb-ft) 10-speed automatic, AWD, Magnetic Ride Control, rear steeringBrembo performance brakes, limited-slip differential
Heated/ventilated leather seats, heated rear seats & steering wheel Ultraview panoramic sunroof & power rear sunshade
Bose Panaray 34-speaker premium audio Cadillac CUE with nav, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charging Head-up display & Surround Vision with recorder
Night Vision, adaptive cruise, lane keep assist, reverse automatic braking Rear Entertainment with individual screens
Not a single scratch on the car, flawless condition. Recent new tires, and just ceramic coated.
Currently plated, insured, and enjoyed.
Garage kept, no test pilots.
$74,499 + HST/Licensing
For Sale by OMVIC Licensed Dealer - Buy with Confidence!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
All Wheel Steering
Automatic Parking
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
$74,499
+ taxes & licensing>
2019 Cadillac CT6