<p dir=ltr>Marlin Motors Limited</p><p dir=ltr>OMVIC & UCDA Registered</p><p dir=ltr>135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON</p><p><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr>*2019 Ford Escape SE AWD*</p><p><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr>Nice sporty all wheel drive SUV! Loaded with great options and lots of space.</p><p><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr>-All Wheel Drive</p><p dir=ltr>-Leather Seats</p><p dir=ltr>-Push Button Start</p><p dir=ltr>-Heated Seats</p><p dir=ltr>-Remote Start</p><p><strong><br><br></strong></p><p dir=ltr>Just serviced! Including new brakes, fresh oil change, air filters & complete detail.</p><p><strong><br><br></strong></p><p dir=ltr>$12,999 + HST/Licensing</p><p dir=ltr>Price Includes Safety & Carfax </p><p><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr>Financing & Warranties Available!</p><p dir=ltr>Fill out an application on our website below</p><p dir=ltr>Visit our website - <a href=http://marlinmotorsltd.com>marlinmotorsltd.com</a> </p><p><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr>*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*</p><p> </p>

Location

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,150KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD4KUB36735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3037
  • Mileage 82,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

