$12,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
289-407-3002
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3037
- Mileage 82,150 KM
Vehicle Description
OMVIC & UCDA Registered
135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON
*2019 Ford Escape SE AWD*
Nice sporty all wheel drive SUV! Loaded with great options and lots of space.
-All Wheel Drive
-Leather Seats
-Push Button Start
-Heated Seats
-Remote Start
Just serviced! Including new brakes, fresh oil change, air filters & complete detail.
$12,999 + HST/Licensing
Price Includes Safety & Carfax
Financing & Warranties Available!
Fill out an application on our website below
Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com
*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*
Vehicle Features
289-407-3002