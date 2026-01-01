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<p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Marlin Motors Limited</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>OMVIC & UCDA Registered</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>2019 Ram 1500 Classic 4X4</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><br><br></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Looking for a truck that gets all the chores done, and looks good? Check out this Ram! Super clean & ready to haul!</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;><br>-5.7L V8</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-4x4</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Remote Start</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Trailer Brake</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Bluetooth/Sirius XM</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Soft Fold Tonneau Cover</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><br><br><br></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Just serviced! Including full manifold job(studs/gaskets/machined), brand new brakes all around, new tires, rear shocks, waterpump/thermostat, lower control arm, four wheel alignment, oil change, and complete detail.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>$18,999 + HST/Licensing</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Price Includes Safety & Carfax </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Financing & Warranties Available! </p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Fill out an application on our website below</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Visit our website - <a href=http://marlinmotorsltd.com>marlinmotorsltd.com</a> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣-4️⃣0️⃣7️⃣-3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*</p><p> </p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

182,750 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

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2019 RAM 1500 Classic

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Location

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
182,750KM
VIN 3C6RR7KTXKG617747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3077
  • Mileage 182,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Marlin Motors Limited

OMVIC & UCDA Registered

135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON

 

2019 Ram 1500 Classic 4X4



Looking for a truck that gets all the chores done, and looks good? Check out this Ram! Super clean & ready to haul!


-5.7L V8

-4x4

-Remote Start

-Trailer Brake

-Bluetooth/Sirius XM

-Soft Fold Tonneau Cover




Just serviced! Including full manifold job(studs/gaskets/machined), brand new brakes all around, new tires, rear shocks, waterpump/thermostat, lower control arm, four wheel alignment, oil change, and complete detail.

 

$18,999 + HST/Licensing

Price Includes Safety & Carfax 

 

Financing & Warranties Available! 

Fill out an application on our website below

Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com 

 

*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣-4️⃣0️⃣7️⃣-3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Marlin Motors Limited

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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289-407-XXXX

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289-407-3002

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$18,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Marlin Motors Limited

289-407-3002

2019 RAM 1500 Classic