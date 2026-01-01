$18,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
289-407-3002
Certified
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3077
- Mileage 182,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Marlin Motors Limited
OMVIC & UCDA Registered
135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON
2019 Ram 1500 Classic 4X4
Looking for a truck that gets all the chores done, and looks good? Check out this Ram! Super clean & ready to haul!
-5.7L V8
-4x4
-Remote Start
-Trailer Brake
-Bluetooth/Sirius XM
-Soft Fold Tonneau Cover
Just serviced! Including full manifold job(studs/gaskets/machined), brand new brakes all around, new tires, rear shocks, waterpump/thermostat, lower control arm, four wheel alignment, oil change, and complete detail.
$18,999 + HST/Licensing
Price Includes Safety & Carfax
Financing & Warranties Available!
Fill out an application on our website below
Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com
*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣-4️⃣0️⃣7️⃣-3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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289-407-3002