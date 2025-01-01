2019 RAM 3500

Menu
Marlin Motors Limited is proud to offer this 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie for sale!

 WOW! Incredible truck, ready to haul, push or both! Crew cab with Laramie trim - absolutely loaded. 5.7L Cummins Diesel. Contractors cap on the back with full BedSlide insert. 

 Suspension Levelling Kit 
Remote Start 
Full Navigation 
Heated/Cooled Seats 
Power Tow Mirrors 
Full Surround Cameras 
 Power Side Steps 

 $43,999 + HST/Licensing 
Price Includes Safety & Carfax For Sale by Licensed OMVIC Dealer - Buy with Confidence!

Location

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

Used
156,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C63RRJL8KG523787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*

Marlin Motors Limited is proud to offer this 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie for sale!
 WOW! Incredible truck, ready to haul, push or both! Crew cab with Laramie trim - absolutely loaded. 5.7L Cummins Diesel. Contractors cap on the back with full BedSlide insert. 
 Suspension Levelling Kit Remote Start Full Navigation Heated/Cooled Seats Power Tow Mirrors Full Surround Cameras  Power Side Steps 
 $43,999 + HST/Licensing Price Includes Safety & Carfax


For Sale by Licensed OMVIC Dealer - Buy with Confidence!
 
Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com 
 *PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*  

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

