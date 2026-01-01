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2019 Subaru ASCENT
Premier
2019 Subaru ASCENT
Premier
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
170,429KM
VIN 4S4WMARD0K3447225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,429 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Premium Audio, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, LED Headlights, Tri- Zone Climate Control
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2019 Subaru Ascent is for sale today.
Introducing the 3-row, family-sized SUV as envisioned by Subaru - the 2019 Subaru Ascent. This new mid-size SUV showcases the performance, reliability, safety and value youve come to expect from Subaru, but in an entirely different kind of package. This Ascent offers seating for up to 8 passengers, a supremely comfortable ride and generous interior space - but also delivers levels of all-road/all-weather capability and handling prowess that are completely unexpected from the typical 3-row SUV. The 2019 Subaru Ascent: comfort, convenience, adventure and peace-of-mind for the whole family.
This SUV has 170,429 km. It's Crystal Black Silica in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Ascent's trim level is Premier. To get the very best of what the Subaru Ascent has to offer, this Premier model is the one for you. This loaded crossover comes with a panoramic sunroof, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, a smart rearview mirror, EyeSight driver assist system, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2019 Subaru Ascent is for sale today.
Introducing the 3-row, family-sized SUV as envisioned by Subaru - the 2019 Subaru Ascent. This new mid-size SUV showcases the performance, reliability, safety and value youve come to expect from Subaru, but in an entirely different kind of package. This Ascent offers seating for up to 8 passengers, a supremely comfortable ride and generous interior space - but also delivers levels of all-road/all-weather capability and handling prowess that are completely unexpected from the typical 3-row SUV. The 2019 Subaru Ascent: comfort, convenience, adventure and peace-of-mind for the whole family.
This SUV has 170,429 km. It's Crystal Black Silica in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Ascent's trim level is Premier. To get the very best of what the Subaru Ascent has to offer, this Premier model is the one for you. This loaded crossover comes with a panoramic sunroof, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, a smart rearview mirror, EyeSight driver assist system, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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$20,998
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Subaru ASCENT