2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

29,733 KM

Details Description

$36,498

+ tax & licensing
$36,498

+ taxes & licensing

Highline 4MOTION

Highline 4MOTION

Location

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

$36,498

+ taxes & licensing

29,733KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9483345
  • Stock #: D7803
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX2KM097798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.

The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUV's, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This low mileage SUV has just 29,733 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. This top shelf Highline Tiguan comes with all the best features like dual power sunroofs, a ton of chrome, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, a power tailgate, front fog lamps, cornering lights, fully automatic LED headlights, a Fender premium audio system with 8 speakers and a sub-woofer, dual front LCD monitors, App-Connect smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, front sport comfort seats with power adjustment, a heated leather and piano black surfaced steering wheel, proximity keyless entry and push button start, remote proximity cargo release, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, remote engine start, Nappa leather seat trim, park distance control front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection sensor, front collision prevention assist with autonomous braking, a rear view camera and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

