2020 Hyundai PALISADE
LIMITED
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
38,602KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9557680
- Stock #: D7882
- VIN: KM8R5DHE3LU131030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,602 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Hyundai Palisade is for sale today.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. While it may seem like an obvious choice for Hyundai to make an entry for the fastest growing segment in North America, the Palisade is certainly more than a stop gap. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This low mileage SUV has just 38,602 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
