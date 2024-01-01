$39,987.50+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT XTR PACKAGE
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
$39,987.50
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,706 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford F-150 XLT
4D SuperCrew 3.3L V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
Odometer is 46778 kilometers below market average!
- 4WD
- 3.73 Axle Ratio
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- 6 Speakers
- ABS brakes
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy wheels
- AM/FM radio
- Auto High-beam Headlights
- Block heater
- Brake assist
- Bumpers: chrome
- Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat
- Compass
- Delay-off headlights
- Driver door bin
- Driver vanity mirror
- Dual front impact airbags
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
- Exterior Parking Camera Rear
- Front anti-roll bar
- Front fog lights
- Front reading lights
- Front wheel independent suspension
- Fully automatic headlights
- GVWR: 2,935kg (6,470 lb) Payload Package
- Heated door mirrors
- Illuminated entry
- Low tire pressure warning
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Outside temperature display
- Overhead airbag
- Overhead console
- Panic alarm
- Passenger door bin
- Passenger vanity mirror
- Power door mirrors
- Power steering
- Power windows
- Radio data system
- Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers
- Rear reading lights
- Rear step bumper
- Rear window defroster
- Remote keyless entry
- Security system
- Speed control
- Speed-sensing steering
- Split folding rear seat
- Steering wheel mounted audio controls
- SYNC 4
- Tachometer
- Telescoping steering wheel
- Tilt steering wheel
- Traction control
- Trip computer
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Voltmeter
- Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Don't Delay! With over 140 Sales Professionals Promoting this Pre-Owned Vehicle through 11 Dealerships Representing 11 Communities Across Ontario, this Great Value Won't Last Long!
AutoIQ proudly offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. Buy with Complete Confidence. You won't be disappointed!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
905-684-8791