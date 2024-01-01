Menu
2024 Ford Escape

349 KM

Details Features

$38,056.50

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Escape

Active

2024 Ford Escape

Active

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

$38,056.50

+ taxes & licensing

349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GN8RUA48575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 502029
  • Mileage 349 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-684-8791

2024 Ford Escape