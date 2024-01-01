$38,056.50+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Escape
2024 Ford Escape
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
$38,056.50
+ taxes & licensing
349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GN8RUA48575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # 502029
- Mileage 349 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
