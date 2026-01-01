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2021 Ford Transit Connect
Van XLT
2021 Ford Transit Connect
Van XLT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$20,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
176,640KM
VIN NM0LS7W28M1499555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frozen White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 176,640 KM
Vehicle Description
SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Power Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, FordPass Connect, Streaming Audio, Touchscreen, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2021 Ford Transit Connect Van is for sale today.
Ford changed the way we think about city vans with the Transit Connect. Its compact size and maneuverability make it ideal for working in tight spaces and urban areas. No matter how big your business is, the Ford Transit Connect is all about working as productively as you can. This hard working van that can towing plenty and boasts an impressive payload. Get the job done right with the Ford Transit Connect.
This van has 176,640 km. It's Frozen White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Transit Connect Van's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this Ford Transit Connect XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with large door openings to make loading and unloading oversized cargo a breeze. You will also get power adjust heated exterior mirrors, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect, SYNC 3 on a 6.5 inch touch LCD screen with streaming audio capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, chrome interior accents, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, cloth front seats, Ford Co-Pilot360 with a forward collision warning system, rear view camera, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, body coloured bumpers plus so much more!
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=NM0LS7W28M1499555.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2021 Ford Transit Connect Van is for sale today.
Ford changed the way we think about city vans with the Transit Connect. Its compact size and maneuverability make it ideal for working in tight spaces and urban areas. No matter how big your business is, the Ford Transit Connect is all about working as productively as you can. This hard working van that can towing plenty and boasts an impressive payload. Get the job done right with the Ford Transit Connect.
This van has 176,640 km. It's Frozen White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Transit Connect Van's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this Ford Transit Connect XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with large door openings to make loading and unloading oversized cargo a breeze. You will also get power adjust heated exterior mirrors, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect, SYNC 3 on a 6.5 inch touch LCD screen with streaming audio capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, chrome interior accents, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, cloth front seats, Ford Co-Pilot360 with a forward collision warning system, rear view camera, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, body coloured bumpers plus so much more!
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=NM0LS7W28M1499555.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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$20,500
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 Ford Transit Connect