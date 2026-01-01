$25,998+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,043KM
VIN 1GKKNRL47NZ153978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,043 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Park Assist, WiFi 4G, LED Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, IntelliBeam
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2022 GMC Acadia is for sale today.
Wherever you and your family go, go confidently in this 2022 GMC Acadia that personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 158,043 km. It's Summit White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. This GMC Acadia SLE comes very well equipped with the essentials such as lane keep assist with lane departure warning, signature LED lighting, 4G LTE with GMC Connected Access, an 8 inch color touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry and push button start, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, a power liftgate, HD rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, forward collision alert, stylish aluminum wheels, front and rear park assist, remote engine start, SiriusXM plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
