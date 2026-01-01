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<span style=color:rgb 58 , 58 , 58 ><strong>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. </strong></span>

2023 Cadillac XT4

34,669 KM

Details Description Features

$38,988

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Cadillac XT4

AWD Sport AWD 4dr Sport

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14424256

2023 Cadillac XT4

AWD Sport AWD 4dr Sport

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

  1. 14424256
  2. 14424256
  3. 14424256
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$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
34,669KM
VIN 1GYFZFR44PF170579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,669 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
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833-977-1235

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$38,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2023 Cadillac XT4