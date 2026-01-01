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2023 Cadillac XT4
AWD Sport AWD 4dr Sport
2023 Cadillac XT4
AWD Sport AWD 4dr Sport
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$38,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
34,669KM
VIN 1GYFZFR44PF170579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,669 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
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833-977-XXXX(click to show)
$38,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2023 Cadillac XT4