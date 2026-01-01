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2023 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS - Low Mileage
2023 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
8,538KM
VIN 1G1FG1R75P0148112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black (yellow Wrap)
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 8,538 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2023 Chevrolet Camaro is for sale today.
With all the tech and luxury features you expect from a modern vehicle paired with iconic and legendary performance, you can be sure this 2023 Chevy Camaro is the car of your dreams. Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, this Chevrolet Camaro takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better handling in the corners and more nimble driving performance. This low mileage coupe has just 8,538 km. It's Black (yellow Wrap) in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camaro's trim level is 2SS. Upgrading to this Camaro with 2SS package is a great move as it comes with Brembo performance brakes and a performance suspension! It also comes with dual exhaust outlets, driver select modes, a rear spoiler, limited slip rear differential and larger aluminum wheels. This Camaro also offers next level comfort and connectivity with an 8 inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, 4G WiFi, leather seats that are cooled in the front, head-up display, rear parking assist, forward collision warning, automatic climate control, blind spot detection, lane change alert and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2023 Chevrolet Camaro is for sale today.
With all the tech and luxury features you expect from a modern vehicle paired with iconic and legendary performance, you can be sure this 2023 Chevy Camaro is the car of your dreams. Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, this Chevrolet Camaro takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better handling in the corners and more nimble driving performance. This low mileage coupe has just 8,538 km. It's Black (yellow Wrap) in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camaro's trim level is 2SS. Upgrading to this Camaro with 2SS package is a great move as it comes with Brembo performance brakes and a performance suspension! It also comes with dual exhaust outlets, driver select modes, a rear spoiler, limited slip rear differential and larger aluminum wheels. This Camaro also offers next level comfort and connectivity with an 8 inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, 4G WiFi, leather seats that are cooled in the front, head-up display, rear parking assist, forward collision warning, automatic climate control, blind spot detection, lane change alert and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2023 Chevrolet Camaro