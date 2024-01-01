Menu
Used 2014 Kia Soul LX for sale in St. Jacobs, ON

2014 Kia Soul

167,049 KM

Details Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Soul

LX

2014 Kia Soul

LX

Location

Mose Martins Garage Limited

47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0

519-664-2281

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,049KM
Good Condition
VIN KNDJN2A26E7013092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,049 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mose Martins Garage Limited

Mose Martins Garage Limited

47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-664-XXXX

519-664-2281

519-664-2010
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mose Martins Garage Limited

519-664-2281

2014 Kia Soul