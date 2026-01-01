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2015 Chrysler 200

89,337 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Chrysler 200

C

Watch This Vehicle
14341109

2015 Chrysler 200

C

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
89,337KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CCCCG3FN606780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # ELC123
  • Mileage 89,337 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
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519-633-2200

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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2015 Chrysler 200