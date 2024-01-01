Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Renegade

95,841 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jeep Renegade

North

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Renegade

North

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 11177134
  2. 11177134
  3. 11177134
  4. 11177134
  5. 11177134
  6. 11177134
  7. 11177134
  8. 11177134
  9. 11177134
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
95,841KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACCJBBB5HPG30672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 96711A
  • Mileage 95,841 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 36,813 KM $51,300.50 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 21,599 KM $37,709.50 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Navigation | Remote Start | Heated Leather Seats & Steering Wheel | Alpine Premium Audio System | Pa for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Navigation | Remote Start | Heated Leather Seats & Steering Wheel | Alpine Premium Audio System | Pa 36,439 KM $44,300.50 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Renegade