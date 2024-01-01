Menu
2021 RAM 1500

47,428 KM

Details Features

$44,989

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$44,989

+ taxes & licensing

47,428KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFT8MN753701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 97305A
  • Mileage 47,428 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$44,989

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2021 RAM 1500