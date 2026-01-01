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2019 Ford F-150

118,387 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Ford F-150

XLT

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13987557

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

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Used
118,387KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP3KFB73091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 106429AX
  • Mileage 118,387 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
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519-633-2200

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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2019 Ford F-150