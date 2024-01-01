Menu
2019 RAM 1500

70,883 KM

Details Features

$46,989

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

SPORT

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

70,883KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT8KN744482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,883 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

