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2020 Dodge Durango

91,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Dodge Durango

R/T

Watch This Vehicle
14342591

2020 Dodge Durango

R/T

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
91,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT5LC433664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
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519-633-2200

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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2020 Dodge Durango