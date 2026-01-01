Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Hyundai Elantra

70,825 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
13991526

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 13991526
  2. 13991526
  3. 13991526
  4. 13991526
  5. 13991526
  6. 13991526
  7. 13991526
  8. 13991526
  9. 13991526
  10. 13991526
  11. 13991526
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
70,825KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF4LU990564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,825 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 188,764 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2015 RAM 1500 SPORT 172,345 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 118,387 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2020 Hyundai Elantra