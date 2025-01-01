Menu
2021 Dodge Charger

48,220 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Dodge Charger

Scat Pack 392

13172045

2021 Dodge Charger

Scat Pack 392

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,220KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXGJ3MH645496

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # 105685A
  • Mileage 48,220 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2021 Dodge Charger