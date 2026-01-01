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2021 Mazda CX-5
GX
2021 Mazda CX-5
GX
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
84,505KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBBL9M0484693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 106577A
- Mileage 84,505 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2021 Mazda CX-5