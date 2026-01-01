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2021 Mazda CX-5

84,505 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Mazda CX-5

GX

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14100508

2021 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
84,505KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBBL9M0484693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 106577A
  • Mileage 84,505 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
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519-633-2200

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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2021 Mazda CX-5