$15,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Nissan Frontier
SV
2018 Nissan Frontier
SV
Location
Westend Automotive
5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-6786
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
206,939KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N6AD0CW8JN717417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,939 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Westend Automotive
2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 32,608 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS 92,973 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 132,999 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Email Westend Automotive
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westend Automotive
5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-836-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Westend Automotive
613-836-6786
2018 Nissan Frontier