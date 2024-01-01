Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Nissan Frontier SV for sale in Stittsville, ON

2018 Nissan Frontier

206,939 KM

Details Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Frontier

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1727705904
  2. 1727705904
  3. 1727705904
  4. 1727705904
  5. 1727705904
  6. 1727705904
  7. 1727705904
  8. 1727705904
  9. 1727705904
  10. 1727705904
  11. 1727705904
  12. 1727705904
  13. 1727705904
  14. 1727705904
  15. 1727705904
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
206,939KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AD0CW8JN717417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,939 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westend Automotive

Used 2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 32,608 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS 92,973 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Stittsville, ON
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 132,999 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Frontier