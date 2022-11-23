$46,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Platinum PLATINUM ECOBOOST - 6.5' BOX
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
86,038KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9432885
- Stock #: 6861
- VIN: 1FTFW1E43KFB65000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,038 KM
Vehicle Description
PLATINUM PACKAGE WITH HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER, MASSAGE SEATS, NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, LANE DEPARTURE, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC! 3.5L ECOBOOST, 6.5 FOOT BOX, SUPERCREW.
S0LD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9