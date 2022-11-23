Menu
2019 Ford F-150

86,038 KM

Details Description Features

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Platinum PLATINUM ECOBOOST - 6.5' BOX

2019 Ford F-150

Platinum PLATINUM ECOBOOST - 6.5' BOX

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

86,038KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9432885
  • Stock #: 6861
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E43KFB65000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,038 KM

Vehicle Description

PLATINUM PACKAGE WITH HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER, MASSAGE SEATS, NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, LANE DEPARTURE, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC! 3.5L ECOBOOST, 6.5 FOOT BOX, SUPERCREW.



S0LD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

