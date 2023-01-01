Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

130,580 KM

Details Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1693496482
  2. 1693496488
  3. 1693496494
  4. 1693496500
  5. 1693496506
  6. 1693496511
  7. 1693496516
  8. 1693496521
  9. 1693496542
  10. 1693496550
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

130,580KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10367469
  • Stock #: 393938
  • VIN: 1GTU9BEDXKZ393938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 393938
  • Mileage 130,580 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

