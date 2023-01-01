2019 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 0 , 5 8 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10367469

10367469 Stock #: 393938

393938 VIN: 1GTU9BEDXKZ393938

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 393938

Mileage 130,580 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.