2020 GMC Sierra 2500

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

HD AT4 DIESEL!

HD AT4 DIESEL!

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

101,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9565651
  • Stock #: 6881-1
  • VIN: 1GT19PEY6LF252256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

LOADED AT4! CREW CAB, 6.6L DIESEL, 6.75 FT BOX.





SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!




**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

