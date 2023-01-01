$69,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4 DIESEL!
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$69,999
+ taxes & licensing
101,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9565651
- Stock #: 6881-1
- VIN: 1GT19PEY6LF252256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6881-1
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED AT4! CREW CAB, 6.6L DIESEL, 6.75 FT BOX.
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Orr Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9