2021 Toyota C-HR
LE
2021 Toyota C-HR
LE
Location
Westend Automotive
5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-6786
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
50,878KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX6M1110646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,878 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Westend Automotive
5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-836-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Toyota C-HR