<p style=line-height: 1.4;>NEW ARRIVAL!!</p><p style=line-height: 1.4;>2010 Audi S5 Cabriolet Premium Plus!!</p><p style=line-height: 1.4;>**CLEAN CARFAX**</p><p style=line-height: 1.4;>**WELL SERVICED**</p><p style=line-height: 1.4;>3.0L SUPERCHARGED V6 MOTOR, 333 HP / 325 LB-FT, 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AUTOMATIC SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE, BANG & OLFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=line-height: 1.4;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** </p><p> </p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2010 Audi S5

140,122 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Audi S5

Cabriolet Premium Plus **CLEAN CARFAX**

12499165

2010 Audi S5

Cabriolet Premium Plus **CLEAN CARFAX**

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,122KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUCGAFH2AN020490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 140,122 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!!

2010 Audi S5 Cabriolet Premium Plus!!

**CLEAN CARFAX**

**WELL SERVICED**

3.0L SUPERCHARGED V6 MOTOR, 333 HP / 325 LB-FT, 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AUTOMATIC SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE, BANG & OLFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-379-4206

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2010 Audi S5