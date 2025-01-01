Menu
<p style=line-height: 1;>JUST LANDED!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**FULLY LOADED**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**CLEAN CARFAX**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**COMES WITH WINTER TIRES ON RIMS**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>3.6L V6 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, REMOTE STARTER, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AIR SUSPENSION (4 LEVEL), BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, PANO ROOF, POWER LIFT GATE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD UNFIT**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**ADDITIONAL $999 FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION**</p><p style=line-height: 1;> </p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All vehicles include a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

132,604 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,604KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBGXGC309534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,604 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED!!

**FULLY LOADED**

**CLEAN CARFAX**

**COMES WITH WINTER TIRES ON RIMS**

3.6L V6 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, REMOTE STARTER, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AIR SUSPENSION (4 LEVEL), BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, PANO ROOF, POWER LIFT GATE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD UNFIT**

**ADDITIONAL $999 FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

