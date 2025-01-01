$19,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited **CLEAN CARFAX**LOW KM'S**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,604 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED!!
**FULLY LOADED**
**CLEAN CARFAX**
**COMES WITH WINTER TIRES ON RIMS**
3.6L V6 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, REMOTE STARTER, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AIR SUSPENSION (4 LEVEL), BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, PANO ROOF, POWER LIFT GATE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD UNFIT**
**ADDITIONAL $999 FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
Vehicle Features
