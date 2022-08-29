Menu
2007 Volvo XC90

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

198,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9323608
  • VIN: yv4cz982371366386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

very clean car,certified,123000miles/198000km ,US vehicle

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

