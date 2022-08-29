$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Volvo XC90
Location
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
198,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9323608
- VIN: yv4cz982371366386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
very clean car,certified,123000miles/198000km ,US vehicle
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof
