<p>very clean car,certified,carfax clean no accidents,looks and drives great,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included,call Paul at 416-543-8201.</p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

211,775 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

211,775KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1L78C1667816

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,775 KM

very clean car,certified,carfax clean no accidents,looks and drives great,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included,call Paul at 416-543-8201.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

CD Player

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-XXXX

416-543-8201

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2012 Mazda MAZDA3