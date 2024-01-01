Menu
<p>nice clean car,AWD,loaded,moonroof,no dash lights,drives good,</p>

2013 Cadillac CTS

288,000 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Cadillac CTS

AWD

2013 Cadillac CTS

AWD

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

288,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1G6DG5E53D0137845

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 288,000 KM

nice clean car,AWD,loaded,moonroof,no dash lights,drives good,

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2013 Cadillac CTS