$7,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Audi A3
2.0T Technik
2015 Audi A3
2.0T Technik
Location
Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
905-715-1293
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
269,300KM
VIN WAUFFRFF5F1089900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 269,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean AWD A3 Alloys Roof Navi 2 new tires
Vehicle being Sold As Is
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Call Dealer
905-715-XXXX(click to show)
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
905-715-1293
2015 Audi A3