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<p>Clean AWD A3 Alloys Roof Navi  2 new tires</p><p>Vehicle being Sold As Is</p>

2015 Audi A3

269,300 KM

Details Description

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Audi A3

2.0T Technik

Watch This Vehicle
14162608

2015 Audi A3

2.0T Technik

Location

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

905-715-1293

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
269,300KM
VIN WAUFFRFF5F1089900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 269,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean AWD A3 Alloys Roof Navi  2 new tires

Vehicle being Sold As Is

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

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905-715-XXXX

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905-715-1293

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$7,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

905-715-1293

2015 Audi A3