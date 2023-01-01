2020 Honda HR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 , 6 1 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10033401

10033401 Stock #: SU2416X

SU2416X VIN: 3CZRU6H92LM102624

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # SU2416X

Mileage 33,613 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.