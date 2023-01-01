Menu
2018 Honda HR-V

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2018 Honda HR-V

2018 Honda HR-V

Auto,AWD,Certified,Bluetooth,Side & Backup Camera

2018 Honda HR-V

Auto,AWD,Certified,Bluetooth,Side & Backup Camera

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10451385
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H50JM105242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, AWD, Bluetooth, Side & Backup Camera, Key Less, Push Starter, Sunroof, Alloys, Certified, Extra set of Rubber Mats, Tinted, None Smoker, No Pets, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

