2018 Honda HR-V

Sale $19,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10451385

10451385 VIN: 3CZRU6H50JM105242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

