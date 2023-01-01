Menu
2015 Audi Q5

133,731 KM

2.0T PROGRESSIV - Leather Seats

2.0T PROGRESSIV - Leather Seats

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

133,731KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10021488
  • Stock #: U5092-23
  • VIN: WA1LFCFP5FA087974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,731 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.savageford.ca/used/Audi-Q5-2015-id9690090.html

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

Panoramic Roof! This Q5 makes every commute a little brighter. This 2015 Audi Q5 is for sale today in Sturgeon Falls. This Q5 tells the story of Audi and their dedication to excellent design. Every line
every angle
and every curve in the road tells you what you want to hear. The cabin becomes your new sanctuary at first sight. Even the headlights offer a look back into the window of your soul. For a vehicle that does more than move you
check out this Audi Q5.This SUV has 133
731 kms. It's ingot silver in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats
Panoramic Roof. Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

