2009 Honda Accord

Listing ID: 9545881

9545881 Stock #: B01PA025

B01PA025 VIN: 1HGCP26809A801120

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass XM SATELLITE RADIO Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: V Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna AM/FM/Satellite Radio Total Number of Speakers: 7 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 In-Dash 6-disc CD player Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback Express open/close glass sunroof Metal-look shift knob trim Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Leg Room: 1,079 mm Front Head Room: 991 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 946 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 397 L Overall height: 1,476 mm Overall Length: 4,930 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,010 kg Overall Width: 1,846 mm Wheelbase: 2,800 mm Rear Leg Room: 944 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,479 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Front Hip Room: 1,438 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,379 mm Curb weight: 1,587 kg

