2017 Buick Encore

93,997 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Encore

2017 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

2017 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Location

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,997KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8529140
  • Stock #: BC0144
  • VIN: KL4CJ2SB5HB223620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,997 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

