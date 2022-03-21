Menu
2019 BMW X5

50,400 KM

Details Features

$64,399

+ tax & licensing
$64,399

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino BMW

705-419-2304

2019 BMW X5

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Location

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

$64,399

+ taxes & licensing

50,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8696825
  • Stock #: BC0120A
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C59KLL05848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Palladino BMW

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

