2018 Honda Accord

Listing ID: 9372436

9372436 Stock #: N01PA059T1

N01PA059T1 VIN: 1HGCV1F96JA802043

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Cooled Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Wheel Diameter: 19 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 10 Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Driver and passenger knee airbags Wheel Width: 8.5 Driver adjustable suspension ride control Active suspension Tires: Profile: 40 Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm Overall height: 1,450 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Max Cargo Capacity: 473 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 944 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Front Hip Room: 1,405 mm Overall Width: 1,862 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,026 mm Front Head Room: 953 mm Fuel Capacity: 56 L Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm Curb weight: 1,497 kg SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 1,980 kg Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks HondaLink Wheelbase: 2,830 mm Overall Length: 4,882 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,436 mm Vinyl center console trim Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Bluetooth(R) HandsFreeLink(R) wireless connectivity Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

