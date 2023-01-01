2018 Honda Accord

$25,299 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9974588

9974588 Stock #: N01PA332T

N01PA332T VIN: 1HGCV1F31JA805377

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Interior Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Dark chrome grille Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 10 Driver and passenger knee airbags Wheel Width: 8.5 Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery Tires: Profile: 40 Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm Overall height: 1,450 mm Max Cargo Capacity: 473 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 944 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Front Hip Room: 1,405 mm Overall Width: 1,862 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,026 mm Front Head Room: 953 mm Fuel Capacity: 56 L Curb weight: 1,471 kg Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,980 kg Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks HondaLink Wheelbase: 2,830 mm Overall Length: 4,882 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,436 mm Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Right exterior parking camera LED low beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Bluetooth(R) HandsFreeLink(R) wireless connectivity Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50 Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System

