2018 Honda Accord

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,299

+ tax & licensing
$25,299

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport CVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport CVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$25,299

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9974588
  • Stock #: N01PA332T
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F31JA805377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!

Serving up everything you could ask for in a mid-size sedan, this comfortable, efficient 2018 Honda Accord is a clear segment leader. This 2018 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

The Honda Accord has a reputation for outperforming expectations. This all-new 2018 model continues that reputation by leading the mid-size sedan segment in comfort, technology, and style. Well-crafted inside and out, this Accord sets you apart from the crowd with its sharp exterior and comfortable interior youd expect in a more expensive car. The latest tech takes safety and entertainment to the next level giving you more confidence and peace of mind on the road. This sedan has 98,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Sport CVT. The Sport trim adds some excitement to this well-appointed sedan. It comes with a lip spoiler, fog lamps, 19-inch aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, an AM/FM radio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, a USB input, 10-speaker premium audio, collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, a rearview camera, leather/fabric seats which are heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 180+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Dark chrome grille

Windows

Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna

Mechanical

Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay

Comfort

Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension

Trim

Leather shift knob trim

Additional Features

4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Wheel Width: 8.5
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Tires: Profile: 40
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm
Overall height: 1,450 mm
Max Cargo Capacity: 473 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 944 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,405 mm
Overall Width: 1,862 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,026 mm
Front Head Room: 953 mm
Fuel Capacity: 56 L
Curb weight: 1,471 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,980 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Wheelbase: 2,830 mm
Overall Length: 4,882 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,436 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
LED low beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Bluetooth(R) HandsFreeLink(R) wireless connectivity
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

