2018 Volkswagen Atlas

76,595 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino BMW

705-419-2304

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline

Location

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,595KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8417772
  • Stock #: BC0133
  • VIN: 1V2MR2CA4JC553191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0133
  • Mileage 76,595 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino BMW

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

