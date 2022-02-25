Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

46,255 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino BMW

705-419-2304

Hybrid XLE

Hybrid XLE

Location

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,255KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8417763
  • Stock #: BC0130
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFVXKW002110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,255 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

