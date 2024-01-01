$30,707+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$30,707
+ taxes & licensing
86,427KM
Used
VIN 1V2LR2CA4KC557027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B10QA016
- Mileage 86,427 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
The 2019 VW Atlas has enough interior space that land yacht hardly covers it. This 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
While this 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is definitely well designed and exceptionally well put together, what sets it aside as one of the best and most comfortable SUV's is the spacious interior. Easily accommodating 7 adults in complete comfort, the Atlas has its sight set on passenger comfort and safety much more than being an agile, sporty, and cramped SUV. The Atlas delivers excellent on road capabilities and a luxurious ride quality while seated in a roomy, airy, extremely well designed cabin.This SUV has 86,427 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Atlas's trim level is Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION. This Comfortline Atlas lives up to its name with heated synthetic leather seats, heated leather steering wheel, and proximity keys. Other great features include a power liftgate, adaptive stop and go cruise, a compass, an 8 inch touchscreen radio, Android and Apple smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. With exterior chrome trim, elegant alloy wheels, fog lamps, blind spot sensors, and front collision mitigation, this sweet SUV is stylish and safe as well. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Chrome Trim, Prisma Alloy Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Trim
Chrome Trim
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
50-50 Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Metal-look/piano black door trim
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Rear Leg Room: 955 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Remote CD changer in glove box
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,055 mm
Front Head Room: 1,048 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.8 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,720 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,544 mm
Power child safety locks
Overall height: 1,778 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,563 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,479 mm
Curb weight: 2,042 kg
Rear Head Room: 1,027 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear Hip Room : 1,474 mm
3rd Row Hip Room : 1,145 mm
Max cargo capacity : 2,741 L
3rd Row Head Room : 972 mm
Overall Length : 5,036 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 856 mm
Wheelbase : 2,979 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room : 1,395 mm
Overall Width : 1,978 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
LED low/high beam headlights
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Prisma Alloy Wheels
VW Car-Net Internet
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
$30,707
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2019 Volkswagen Atlas