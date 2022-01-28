$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino BMW
705-419-2304
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Palladino BMW
1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7
705-419-2304
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
69,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8187105
- Stock #: BC0109
- VIN: 1FTEW1E54LFB55893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 69,850 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino BMW
1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7