2020 Ford F-150

69,850 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino BMW

705-419-2304

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8187105
  • Stock #: BC0109
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E54LFB55893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Palladino BMW

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

