2021 Kia Seltos

19,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino BMW

705-419-2304

LX

Location

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

19,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8649038
  • Stock #: BC0098B
  • VIN: KNDEPCAA2M7209070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino BMW

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

